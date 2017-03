** Brokers, fund managers vow to invest at least $19 bln in shares

** Also, the brokerages will not sell off holdings as long as the Shanghai Composite Index is below 4,500 points

** Brokers are being called to do national service - Bank of America Merrill Lynch

** Broking companies may take on many over-valued stocks on their book and potentially damage their balance sheets - Traders

** Pledged funds will buy blue-chip ETFs, so unlikely to provide much short-term support to broker stocks directly

