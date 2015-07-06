UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
July 6 Eastern Gold Jade Co Ltd
* Says expects H1 net profit to rise about 280-330 percent y/y versus net profit of 69.2 million yuan ($11.15 million) year ago
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1ex3Agm
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.2078 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.