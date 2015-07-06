BRIEF-KPT Industries announces no dividend payment for 2016
March 30 KPT Industries Ltd: * Says it will pay no dividend to shareholders for 2016
July 6 Hua Yuan Property Co Ltd
* Says securities regulator halts review of its share private placement plan
* Revolving loan agreement was entered into among lender, an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of company, borrower and guarantor