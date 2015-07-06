July 6 Poly Real Estate Group Co Ltd

* Says June contract sales up 55.3 percent y/y at 25.65 billion yuan ($4.13 billion)

* Says January-June contract sales at 76.04 billion yuan, up 16.74 percent y/y

* Says wins three land auctions for a combined 2.13 billion yuan

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1CVwexB; bit.ly/1KJPIvv

