BRIEF-Tijara and Realestate Investment obtains banking facility worth 10 mln dinars
March 30 Tijara and Realestate Investment Company
July 6 Poly Real Estate Group Co Ltd
* Says June contract sales up 55.3 percent y/y at 25.65 billion yuan ($4.13 billion)
* Says January-June contract sales at 76.04 billion yuan, up 16.74 percent y/y
* Says wins three land auctions for a combined 2.13 billion yuan
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1CVwexB; bit.ly/1KJPIvv
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.2089 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
March 30 Taroko Textile Corp: * Says it will pay no dividend to shareholders for 2016 Source text in Chinese: https://goo.gl/52E4t5 Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)