BRIEF-Acer to pay cash dividends of T$ 0.5 per share for 2016
* Says it will use additional paid-in capital to distribute T$ 0.5 per share
July 6 Beijing Enlight Media Co Ltd
* Says trading of shares to halt from July 7 pending announcement

(Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Chua Tiong Hoong resigned as executive director