BRIEF-China Everbright FY profit attributable HK$4.01 billion
* Directors proposed a final dividend of HK$0.5 per share for year ended 31 December 2016
July 6 Nanjing Gaoke Co Ltd
* Says expects H1 net profit to rise 90 percent y/y at about 510 million yuan ($82.14 million)
July 6 Nanjing Gaoke Co Ltd
($1 = 6.2089 Chinese yuan renminbi)
* Says revises base rate from 9.50 percent to 9.40 percent WEF April 1, 2017