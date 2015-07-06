SHANGHAI, July 6 China's biggest exchange-traded
fund (ETF) jumped more than 6 percent on Monday in record
turnover, in the clearest sign yet that money from Chinese
brokerages, mutual funds and sovereign wealth funds could be
flowing into blue chips as part of a rescue package unveiled
over the weekend.
The China 50 ETF, which buys into shares of the
50 biggest companies listed in Shanghai, registered turnover of
24.9 billion yuan ($4.01 billion), more than double the previous
session.
The huge money inflows into the China 50 ETF, which has
heavy exposure to financial and energy heavyweights, anchored
investor sentiment in Monday's volatile trading session, and
fuelled speculation that Beijing's "stability fund" was at work.
In emergency rescue measures announced at the weekend,
China's top 21 brokerages pledged to invest at least 120 billion
yuan ($19.33 billion) in blue chip ETFs while Central Huijin, a
unit of China's sovereign wealth fund, said it had recently
bought ETFs and would continue to do so.
In addition, China's securities regulator said the central
bank would provide liquidity support to a state-owned margin
finance company in a bid to stabilize the market.
Although none of the institutions disclosed their trading
activities on Monday, heavy trading was seen in China's major
blue chip ETFs.
Besides China 50 ETF, Shanghai's three other major ETFs,
including Huatai-PB CSI300 ETF, China AMC CSI300 ETF
and Hua An Shanghai 180 ETF also rose.
Stock components of the SSE 50 index, which the
China 50 ETF tracks, rose sharply.
For example, China's top lenders, ICBC,
Agricultural Bank of China and Bank of
Communications surged more than 9 percent, while oil
giant PetroChina rose by an upward daily limit of 10
percent. Chinese insurer Ping An, another component,
rose 4.9 percent.
The rally in blue chips encouraged some investors.
Raymond Ma, portfolio manager of Fidelity Worldwide
Investment, said he was encouraged by government efforts to
stabilize the market.
"I start to see more value in oversold sectors, such as
Chinese insurance companies, brokers and selected information
technology plays," he said.
"At the current juncture, I will also accumulate quality
stocks with sustainable growth on weakness."
($1=6.2089 Chinese yuan renminbi)
(Reporting by Samuel Shen and Pete Sweeney; Editing by Clarence
Fernandez)