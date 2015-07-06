July 6 Xian LONGi Silicon Materials Corp

* Says unit plans to invest 2.8 billion yuan ($450.97 million) in passivated emitter and rear cell project

* Says plans to boost capital in two units by 400 million yuan and 1.16 billion yuan respectively

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1KKBaf2 ; bit.ly/1H3nd7B

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.2089 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)