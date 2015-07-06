BRIEF-Canara Bank cuts base rate to 9.40 pct w.e.f April 1
* Says revises base rate from 9.50 percent to 9.40 percent WEF April 1, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
July 6 Zhuhai Orbita Control Engineering Co Ltd
* Says trading of shares to halt from July 7 pending announcement
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1H4Y8YZ
Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Says revises base rate from 9.50 percent to 9.40 percent WEF April 1, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* HSH Nordbank CEO says will likely see very good results in core banking business in Q1 Further company coverage: (Frankfurt Newsroom)