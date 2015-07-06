(Repeats without change to text)
(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
HONG KONG, July 06 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed New
Zealand's Long-Term Foreign and Local Currency Issuer Default
Ratings (IDRs) at 'AA' and 'AA+' respectively. The issue ratings
on New Zealand's senior unsecured foreign and local currency
bonds are also affirmed at 'AA' and 'AA+' respectively. The
Outlooks on the Long-Term IDRs remain Positive. The Country
Ceiling is affirmed at 'AAA' and the Short-Term Foreign Currency
IDR at 'F1+'.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The affirmation and the Positive Outlook reflect the following
factors:
- New Zealand's general government deficit continues to narrow,
albeit at a slower pace than our projections last year. Weak
inflationary pressures have reined in nominal growth, reducing
the pace of consolidation as a proportion of GDP growth. New
Zealand's general government (central and local government) debt
to GDP ratio - as measured by Fitch - was 35.7% in 2014, similar
to the 'AA' median, but well below the OECD median of 71.8%.
Under Fitch's baseline scenario, the government debt ratio will
fall from 2017 onwards.
- New Zealand's status as a high-grade sovereign credit is
underpinned by a credible and flexible economic policy
framework, supportive business environment and high standards of
governance. External finances are a longstanding weakness
to the sovereign credit profile, made more vulnerable by
dependence on agricultural commodities and exposures to China,
both directly and indirectly through economic and financial
linkages with Australia. The sovereign's ability to borrow
freely in local currency and the country's holding of net
foreign currency assets help to mitigate some external risks.
- Fitch expects the current account deficit to widen to 5.4% of
GDP in 2016 from 3.3% in 2014 as growth in investment, spurred
by construction activity, outpaces domestic savings. Foreign
investors continue to be willing to finance the deficit, at long
maturities or through direct investment, and in local currency.
However Fitch projects a gradual build-up of external
indebtedness that could increase longer-term vulnerabilities and
sensitivity to external shocks. The current account deficit
could widen by less than Fitch projects if net exports
respond more strongly to weaker exchange rates than expected.
The New Zealand dollar has depreciated sharply since the Reserve
Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) cut the Official Cash Rate by 25bp to
3.25% in June.
- Real GDP growth (expenditure measure) was 3.3% in 2014,
outperforming most 'AA'-category peers, which posted median
growth of 2.5%. Fitch expects high levels of net immigration,
rebuilding efforts in Christchurch and construction activity in
Auckland to continue supporting economic growth and facilitating
further fiscal consolidation. However lower agricultural
production due to drought, and weaker demand following a fall in
dairy prices, has slowed New Zealand's economic momentum. Fitch
expects the economy to expand 2.8% in 2015.
- Fitch expects some recovery in dairy prices over the 2015-2016
season, but a prolonged period of low dairy prices could have a
substantial impact on the economy. Many leveraged dairy farmers
are currently facing negative cashflows, but have been able to
manage their finances by drawing on savings from more
profitable years and through overdraft facilities. However
another season of low dairy prices could find farmers struggling
to make debt repayments and maintain production, especially
combined with another shock such as poor weather.
- The New Zealand banking system is rated 'a' by Fitch, the
second highest score. Development of the Open Bank Resolution
framework and backing from Australian parent banks should limit
contingent liabilities on the sovereign to support the system
during times of stress. However there is a risk that
potential problems in the Australian banking sector would spill
over to the New Zealand financial system.
- A sharp fall in Auckland house prices could pose a downside
risk to the economy, although Fitch thinks a scenario that will
lead to substantial mortgage losses for banks is unlikely.
Auckland house prices are rising at potentially
unsustainable levels, with average prices at over seven times
average income (compared with four times in the rest of New
Zealand). The RBNZ has proposed tighter macroprudential policies
for Auckland to slow the build-up of risks, but monetary policy
easing could act in the opposite direction. Fitch would view a
more sustainable pace of house price appreciation relative to
income as a credit positive.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The main factors, individually or collectively, that could lead
to positive rating action are:
- Reduction in the general government deficit leading to a
steady reduction in public debt ratios
- A structurally narrower current account deficit than Fitch
presently forecasts, leading to a sustainable downward
trajectory for net external debt as a proportion of GDP.
The rating Outlooks are Positive. Hence, Fitch does not
anticipate a material probability of negative action over the
forecast period. However, the main factors that could see the
ratings revert to Stable Outlook are:
- A negative shock with a lasting impact on growth, employment,
public finances and the health of the banking system, such as a
steep rise in external borrowing costs, prolonged weakness in
the dairy sector, or sharp reversal in house prices.
- Evidence of net external indebtedness becoming unsustainable,
such as a wider and longer-lasting current account deficit than
currently projected leading to higher external indebtedness than
the historical range, or undesirable shifts in foreign investor
sentiment.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
The ratings and Outlooks are sensitive to a number of
assumptions:
- Fitch assumes the Outlook for the global economy will remain
broadly in line with the projections laid out in its June Global
Economic Outlook.
- Fitch assumes a modest recovery in dairy prices in line with
the government's forecasts set out in the 2015 Budget Economic
and Fiscal Update.