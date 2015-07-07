Retailer Ted Baker's profit rises on strong UK, Europe sales
March 23 Fashion retailer Ted Baker reported on Thursday a 4.4 percent rise in annual pretax profit, as retail sales surged in Britain and the rest of Europe by more than 10 percent.
July 7 Robert Walters Plc :
* Q2 group net fee income up 11 percent to 60 million stg
* Q2 group headcount of 2,715 (31 december 2014: 2,631)
* Board is confident that despite fx headwinds, profit for the year will be ahead of current market consensus Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)
March 23 Britain's Kier Group is on track to meet its full-year expectations, the construction and support services company said on Thursday, as it reported a 4 percent rise in first-half profit and a larger order book.