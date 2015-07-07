(Corrects grammar in 3rd and 4th bullets; adds dropped source
** Margin outstanding falls slightly to 2.1 trln yuan by
July 2 from a peak of 2.3 trln yuan on June 18 - Bank of America
Merrill Lynch
** Says deleveraging from unregulated margin channels likely
to be more substantial
** Exchange-level margin financing could get triggered
should the CSI 300 Index drop below 3,600 level -
Nomura
** Says entire clearance process may last a few more weeks
as some A-shares pledged as collateral for loans by executives
are also coming under pressure
** Balance of exchange-level margin loans outstanding rose
significantly in March, April and May (bit.ly/1fjqPM3)
** China: No bottom until govt becomes buyer of last resort,
says BofA
** Technicals: Risks of 3400-3500 on Shanghai Composite
index - JP Morgan
** China stocks which have lost more than half of their
market cap in last four weeks in focus (bit.ly/1HJT6Wr)
