Ackman's Pershing Square Holdings seeks London listing
March 23 Billionaire investor William Ackman's Pershing Square Holdings Ltd said on Thursday it planned to list its shares in London as it seeks to improve liquidity and valuation.
July 7 Western Securities Co Ltd
* Says June net profit at 338.3 million yuan ($54.48 million)
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1dJjFPq
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.2094 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting By Hong Kong newsroom)
March 23 Billionaire investor William Ackman's Pershing Square Holdings Ltd said on Thursday it planned to list its shares in London as it seeks to improve liquidity and valuation.
* D & L Partners L.P. reports 5.2 percent passive stake in Patriot National Inc as on March 15, 2017 - SEC Filing Source text (http://bit.ly/2nhxNYs) Further company coverage: