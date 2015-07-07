BRIEF-Moody's says EU "bad bank" plan to face challenges and bondholder benefits could be limited
July 7 Huatai Securities Co Ltd
* Says net profit at 2.0 billion yuan ($322.09 million) in June
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1TiqkjD
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.2094 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Fitch says requests for precautionary recapitalisation by two mid-sized Italian Banks highlight persistence of pressures in sector