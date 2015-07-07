Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
July 7 Hengtong Optic-Electric Co Ltd
* Says it and units win State Grid's contracts for a combined 110 million yuan ($17.71 million)
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1IGtR88
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.2097 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order