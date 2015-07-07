UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
July 7 Tongwei Co Ltd
* Says to acquire stake in two new energy firms for a combined 2.06 billion yuan ($331.74 million) via share issue
* Says to raise up to 2 billion yuan in private placement of shares to fund photovoltaics projects and replenish capital
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1Hd7xRm
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.2097 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.