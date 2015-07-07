July 7 Tongwei Co Ltd

* Says to acquire stake in two new energy firms for a combined 2.06 billion yuan ($331.74 million) via share issue

* Says to raise up to 2 billion yuan in private placement of shares to fund photovoltaics projects and replenish capital

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1Hd7xRm

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.2097 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)