SE Asia Stocks-Largely up on strong U.S. consumer data; Indonesia hits record high
By Sindhu Chandrasekaran March 29 Indonesian shares hit a record high on Wednesday, leading gains in Southeast Asia, as strong U.S. consumer confidence buoyed sentiment in Asian economies reliant on exports to the United States. U.S. consumer confidence surged to a more than 16-year high in March, government data showed on Tuesday, while the goods trade deficit narrowed sharply in February, indicating the economy was regaining momentum after faltering at the start of the