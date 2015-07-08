(Repeats July 7 item with no changes to text)

** Margin outstanding falls slightly to 2.1 trln yuan by July 2 from a peak of 2.3 trln yuan on June 18 - Bank of America Merrill Lynch

** Says deleveraging from unregulated margin channels likely to be more substantial

** Exchange-level margin financing could get triggered should the CSI 300 Index drop below 3,600 level - Nomura

** Says entire clearance process may last a few more weeks as some A-shares pledged as collateral for loans by executives are also coming under pressure

** Balance of exchange-level margin loans outstanding rose significantly in March, April and May (bit.ly/1fjqPM3)

** China: No bottom until govt becomes buyer of last resort, says BofA

** Technicals: Risks of 3400-3500 on Shanghai Composite index - JP Morgan

** China stocks which have lost more than half of their market cap in last four weeks in focus (bit.ly/1HJT6Wr)