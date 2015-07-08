** China is in the late stage of policy easing and the early stage of economic stabilization which is more supportive for H-shares than for A-shares - Citi

** Valuations look rich for A-shares but not for H-shares

** China's market cap is 120 pct of GDP using A-share valuations, slightly lower than the U.S. 149 pct, but only 65 pct using H-share valuations - Citi

** China A-shares: Deleveraging, margin calls could be far from over

** Citi forecasts 2015 and 2016 EPS growth of 5 pct and 10 pct respectively

** Upgrades banks to "overweight" and stays OW on insurance, property, transportation, IT and healthcare

** Downgrades staples to "underweight" and stays UW on telecoms, energy, and materials

** Top picks include Ping An Insurance, Dalian Wanda (bit.ly/1NMQ2sV)

