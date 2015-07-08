** China's stock market slump has likely increased the risks considerably and also brought forward the timeline of a crisis- Bank of America Merrill Lynch

** Says the opaqueness of China's financial system and the lack of clear definition of risk responsibility mean that contagion risk is high, similar to the subprime crisis

** Adds if the market continues to fall sharply, stock lending related losses could run into trillions of yuan, of which banks and brokers may have to bear a meaningful share

** These potential losses can be dangerous to brokers with lower capital base

** Ripple effect may hit consumption, lending, other asset classes and earnings

** China stocks are down more than 30 pct over the last four weeks despite government, regulatory support

** China A-shares: Deleveraging, margin calls could be far from over