UPDATE 1-British PM May to fire starting gun on Brexit
* Banks look at cutting staff in London (Adds British, French media comment)
July 8 Guotai Junan Securities Co Ltd
* Says net profit at 2.96 billion yuan ($476.73 million) in June
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1MdiinP
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.2090 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting By Hong Kong newsroom)
* Banks look at cutting staff in London (Adds British, French media comment)
* Decreases its stake in PIK Group to 0.3494 pct from 8.2368 pct Source text: http://bit.ly/2nKKyv0 Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)