BRIEF-Istyle to buy 60 pct stake in Hermo Creative(M)Sdn. Bhd. at $13.2 mln
* Says it will buy 60 percent stake in Hermo Creative(M)Sdn. Bhd. at $13.2 million in total from Gobi Ventures, Inc in late April
July 8 Jiangsu Phoenix Publishing & Media Corp Ltd
* Says shares to halt trading in afternoon pending announcement
* Says its Hefei-based technology unit signed agreement with Siemens Ltd. China, regarding cooperation on intelligent water field