July 8 Haitong Securities Co Ltd

* Says shares to resume trading in afternoon

* Says all business activities of the Company remain normal, will proactively implement its employee share plan and procure the substantial shareholder to increase its shareholding in the Company

* Says expects H1 net profit will record a big increase from year ago

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1IIloRY

Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)