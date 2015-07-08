BRIEF-Ortivus to carry out rights issue of about SEK 22.8 mln
* SUBSCRIPTION PERIOD TO TAKE PLACE FROM MAY 30 2017 TO 15 JUNE 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
July 8 Zhejiang Jolly Pharmaceutical Co Ltd
* Says trading in the shares has been halted in afternoon pending announcement related to assets acquisition
* Announced positive preclinical data for its PLEODRUG PXT864, in development for Alzheimer's disease (ad)