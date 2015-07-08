UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
(Adds revenues forecast) Jul 8 (Reuters)- Maxvalu Tokai Co. Ltd. CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified)
3 months ended 3 months ended Year to
May 31, 2015 May 31, 2014 Feb 29, 2016
LATEST YEAR-AGO LATEST
RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST Revenues 53.44 51.53219.00
(+3.7 pct) (+3.9 pct) (+5.0 pct) Operating 790 mln 557 mln 3.55
(+41.6 pct) (+21.2 pct) (+8.7 pct) Recurring 804 mln 547 mln 3.46
(+46.7 pct) (+19.7 pct) (+2.5 pct) Net 156 mln 234 mln 1.02
(-33.4 pct) (-22.8 pct) (-19.6 pct) EPS 8.78 yen 13.18 yen 57.37 yen EPS Diluted 8.76 yen 13.16 yen Ann Div 36.00 yen 36.00 yen -Q2 div NIL NIL -Q4 div 36.00 yen 36.00 yen NOTE - Maxvalu Tokai Co. Ltd. is a supermarket operator. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 8198.TK1.
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.