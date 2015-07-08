BRIEF-IndusInd bank extends its agreement with Lohia Industries
* Says co extends its agreement with Lohia Industries by offering 3wheeler financing in the e-rickshaw category Source text - (http://bit.ly/2mOqpFm) Further company coverage:
July 8 Beijing Capital Development Co Ltd
* Says contract sales at 12.7 billion yuan ($2.05 billion) in January-June, up 25.1 percent y/y
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1NNwhRO
($1 = 6.2083 Chinese yuan renminbi)
* Says board approves appointment of Abdulmajeed Abdullah Almobarak as CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: