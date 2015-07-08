BRIEF-IndusInd bank extends its agreement with Lohia Industries
* Says co extends its agreement with Lohia Industries by offering 3wheeler financing in the e-rickshaw category Source text - (http://bit.ly/2mOqpFm) Further company coverage:
July 8 Guoyuan Securities Co Ltd
* Says preliminary H1 net profit up 211.6 percent y/y at 1.9 billion yuan ($306.02 million)
* Says net profit at 299.7 million yuan in June
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1gniVkY; bit.ly/1KSb4a3
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.2087 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* Says co extends its agreement with Lohia Industries by offering 3wheeler financing in the e-rickshaw category Source text - (http://bit.ly/2mOqpFm) Further company coverage:
* Says board approves appointment of Abdulmajeed Abdullah Almobarak as CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: