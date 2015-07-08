BRIEF-Legend Holdings says FY net profit up 4 pct
* FY combined revenue of company and its subsidiaries (including continuing operations and discontinued operations) was RMB307 billion, representing a decrease of 1%
July 8 Chinese Universe Publishing And Media Co Ltd
* Says plans to issue up to 2 billion yuan ($322.13 million) commercial paper
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1TkLKwk
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.2087 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* FY combined revenue of company and its subsidiaries (including continuing operations and discontinued operations) was RMB307 billion, representing a decrease of 1%
* Company has determined to repurchase no less than 16.1 million shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: