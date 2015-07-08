July 8 Sinolink Securities Co Ltd

* Says expects H1 net profit to rise 215-235 percent y/y versus net profit of 377.4 million yuan ($60.79 million) year ago

* Says net profit at 353.8 million yuan in June

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1NRXqUu; bit.ly/1IIRoFr

