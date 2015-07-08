BRIEF-Kuwait's Securities House FY profit falls
* FY net profit attributable to shareholders 757,624 dinars versus 1.2 million dinars year ago Source: (http://bit.ly/2nfH5Ry) Further company coverage:
July 8 Oceanwide Holdings Co Ltd
* Says expects H1 net profit to rise 110-160 percent y/y at about 534.1 million yuan- 661.2 million yuan ($86.02-106.50 million)
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1IJ0dPE
($1 = 6.2087 Chinese yuan renminbi)
DUBAI, March 29 Al Ahli Bank of Kuwait has set initial price guidance for a U.S. dollar-denominated bond in the 175 basis points over mid-swaps area, a document from one of the lead banks showed on Wednesday.