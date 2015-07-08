(Refiles to clarify sourcing of bullet points)

July 8 Bank Of China Ltd Central Huijin Investment Ltd

* Bank of China says controlling shareholder Huijin pledges not to cut holdings in the listed company

* Central Huijin Investment says pledges not to cut its holdings in listed companies to ensure market stability

