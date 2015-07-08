BRIEF-Kuwait's Securities House FY profit falls
* FY net profit attributable to shareholders 757,624 dinars versus 1.2 million dinars year ago Source: (http://bit.ly/2nfH5Ry) Further company coverage:
July 8 Bank Of China Ltd Central Huijin Investment Ltd
* Bank of China says controlling shareholder Huijin pledges not to cut holdings in the listed company
* Central Huijin Investment says pledges not to cut its holdings in listed companies to ensure market stability
Source text in Chinese: here; bit.ly/1Hg429x
Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
DUBAI, March 29 Al Ahli Bank of Kuwait has set initial price guidance for a U.S. dollar-denominated bond in the 175 basis points over mid-swaps area, a document from one of the lead banks showed on Wednesday.