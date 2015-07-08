BRIEF-Kuwait's Securities House FY profit falls
* FY net profit attributable to shareholders 757,624 dinars versus 1.2 million dinars year ago Source: (http://bit.ly/2nfH5Ry) Further company coverage:
July 8 Haitong Securities Co Ltd
* Says plans to buy back no more than 1.15 billion A-share or H-share for up to 21.6 billion yuan ($3.48 billion)
* Says plans to buy back A-share at up to 18.80 yuan per share, H-shares at up to HK$17.18 ($2.22) per share
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1JOMDf5
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.2087 Chinese yuan renminbi) ($1 = 7.7531 Hong Kong dollars) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
DUBAI, March 29 Al Ahli Bank of Kuwait has set initial price guidance for a U.S. dollar-denominated bond in the 175 basis points over mid-swaps area, a document from one of the lead banks showed on Wednesday.