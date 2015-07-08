July 8 Haitong Securities Co Ltd

* Says plans to buy back no more than 1.15 billion A-share or H-share for up to 21.6 billion yuan ($3.48 billion)

* Says plans to buy back A-share at up to 18.80 yuan per share, H-shares at up to HK$17.18 ($2.22) per share

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1JOMDf5

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.2087 Chinese yuan renminbi) ($1 = 7.7531 Hong Kong dollars) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)