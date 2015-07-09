** China's stock slump and govt's actions thereafter may
weigh on capital raising and M&A, thereby delaying ownership
reform and divestments in state-owned companies - Brokers
** China had allowed Bank of Communications (BoCom)
to explore more private shareholding amid
banking reform
** China's banking regulator said it will permit the
establishment of more privately-owned banks and allow foreign
investors to participate in the reform process
** BoCom, Bank of China and China
Construction Bank Corp shares on watch
** China's stock market slump has likely increased the risks
considerably and also brought forward the timeline of a crisis-
Bank of America Merrill Lynch
