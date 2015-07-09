** China's stock slump and govt's actions thereafter may weigh on capital raising and M&A, thereby delaying ownership reform and divestments in state-owned companies - Brokers

** China had allowed Bank of Communications (BoCom) to explore more private shareholding amid banking reform

** China's banking regulator said it will permit the establishment of more privately-owned banks and allow foreign investors to participate in the reform process

** BoCom, Bank of China and China Construction Bank Corp shares on watch

** China's stock market slump has likely increased the risks considerably and also brought forward the timeline of a crisis- Bank of America Merrill Lynch