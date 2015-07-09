** Political will in Beijing to take outsized policy actions
today is stronger than that seen in Washington in early
September 2008 - Credit Suisse
** Says if the government launches a programme of share
buying, without pre-setting the amount and time frame, funded by
the PBoC, that would be an outsized policy action
** Says If market conditions do not stabilise, it expects a
statement of "whatever it takes" from the government
** China's A-share market may not bottom out until the
government, possibly via PBoC, becomes buyer of the last resort
- Bank of America Merrill Lynch
** Although PBoC is not directly buying stocks, the move to
provide liquidity support for market stabilisation comes close
** Also, market falls despite multiple measures denting the
confidence in government moves and raise the odds of a financial
crisis
** Timeline of China's attempts to prevent stock market
meltdown
