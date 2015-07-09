** Political will in Beijing to take outsized policy actions today is stronger than that seen in Washington in early September 2008 - Credit Suisse

** Says if the government launches a programme of share buying, without pre-setting the amount and time frame, funded by the PBoC, that would be an outsized policy action

** Says If market conditions do not stabilise, it expects a statement of "whatever it takes" from the government

** China's A-share market may not bottom out until the government, possibly via PBoC, becomes buyer of the last resort - Bank of America Merrill Lynch

** Although PBoC is not directly buying stocks, the move to provide liquidity support for market stabilisation comes close

** Also, market falls despite multiple measures denting the confidence in government moves and raise the odds of a financial crisis

