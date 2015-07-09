UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
July 9 (Reuters) -
* Nissan Motor Chief Competitive Officer Hiroto Saikawa says China's stock market is slightly speculative, gives worse impression than the actual state of real economy
* Nissan Saikawa says will keep watch on the Chinese economy (Reporting By Maki Shiraki)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.