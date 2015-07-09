BRIEF-First Mutual Holdings reports FY pre-tax profit $10.9 mln
* FY profit before income tax of $10.9 million versus loss of $3.7 million year ago
July 9 Haitong Securities Co Ltd
* Says expects H1 net profit to rise 244-254 percent y/y at 9.9-10.2 billion yuan ($1.59-$1.64 billion)
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1ILL6VO
* FY ended dec 2016 profit before income tax of $25.7 million versus $21.3 million year ago