BRIEF-First Mutual Holdings reports FY pre-tax profit $10.9 mln
* FY profit before income tax of $10.9 million versus loss of $3.7 million year ago
July 9 Avic Capital Co Ltd
* Says controlling shareholder has bought 6.44 million shares of the company on July 9
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1HkFhcw
* FY ended dec 2016 profit before income tax of $25.7 million versus $21.3 million year ago