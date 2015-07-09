Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
July 9 Shanghai 2345 Network Holding Group Co Ltd
* Says controlling shareholder, executives plan to increase shareholding in the company for at least 192.95 million yuan ($31.08 million) in next six months
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1KXmwl0
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.2078 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order