July 9 Shanghai 2345 Network Holding Group Co Ltd

* Says controlling shareholder, executives plan to increase shareholding in the company for at least 192.95 million yuan ($31.08 million) in next six months

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1KXmwl0

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.2078 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)