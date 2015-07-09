BRIEF-Singulex says expanding clinical evaluation of sgx clarity system
* Is expanding clinical evaluation of SGX clarity system at clinical research sites across Europe Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
July 9 Shenzhen Hepalink Pharmaceutical Co Ltd
* Says plans to buy back company's shares worth up to 1 billion yuan ($161.09 million) to safeguard investors' interest
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1NVS8ar
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.2078 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* Ensign Group - acquired operations of desert view senior living, a 100-unit assisted living, memory care facility in Las Vegas subject to long-term lease