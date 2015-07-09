BRIEF-Ringcentral announces new European offering
* Ringcentral office extends presence to 13 European countries with in-country purchasing capability and Euro billing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
July 9 Chengdu B-ray Media Co Ltd
* Says sees H1 net profit down 50-60 percent y/y from year ago's 157 million yuan ($25.29 million) on weak traditional media business
* Says board approves acquisition of 30 percent stake in Beijing online games company for 296 million yuan
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1LU2wjX; bit.ly/1JRymhD
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.2078 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* Ringcentral office extends presence to 13 European countries with in-country purchasing capability and Euro billing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Lionsgate says expands studiocanal relationship into Australia and New Zealand, signs long term output agreement for Summit Entertainment titles Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: