July 9 Chengdu B-ray Media Co Ltd

* Says sees H1 net profit down 50-60 percent y/y from year ago's 157 million yuan ($25.29 million) on weak traditional media business

* Says board approves acquisition of 30 percent stake in Beijing online games company for 296 million yuan

