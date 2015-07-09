July 9 Alibaba Group Holding Ltd said
Patrick Liu, the president of the Chinese e-commerce company's
digital entertainment unit, has been detained over issues
related to his time as head of Tencent Holdings Ltd's
video division.
"We understand that Patrick Liu with our digital
entertainment unit has been detained by the authorities. This
issue is related to his time at Tencent and has nothing to do
with Alibaba," Alibaba spokesman Bob Christie said in an email.
Liu is the former head of Tencent Video.
A Bloomberg reporter first tweeted Liu had been taken into
custody.(bit.ly/1KRbfnG)
(Reporting By Arathy S Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Ted Kerr)