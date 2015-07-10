** Heavily oversold China finds buyers for second consecutive session amid daily govt measures

** Shanghai Composite gains 11 pct over the last two sessions after earlier falling nearly 35 pct in about four weeks

** Next key resistance for index between 4,100 to 4,300, based on retracement, history and key average

** 4,063 and 4,276 key retracement of June high to July low

** 4,112 is 50 pct retracement of Feb. low to June high rise

** Levels around 4,300 served as resistance in 2007

** 20-day moving average also at 4,297

** Also, roughly half of China's listed companies are sitting out the action as they remain suspended from trading

