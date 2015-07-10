Shawbrook shares climb on hopes of buyout funds raising offer
* Analysts say Friday's formal 330p/share offer made to "buy time"
** Heavily oversold China finds buyers for second consecutive session amid daily govt measures
** Shanghai Composite gains 11 pct over the last two sessions after earlier falling nearly 35 pct in about four weeks
** Next key resistance for index between 4,100 to 4,300, based on retracement, history and key average
** 4,063 and 4,276 key retracement of June high to July low
** 4,112 is 50 pct retracement of Feb. low to June high rise
** Levels around 4,300 served as resistance in 2007
** 20-day moving average also at 4,297
** Chart (bit.ly/1D4rA0t)
** Also, roughly half of China's listed companies are sitting out the action as they remain suspended from trading
* Indexes down: Dow 0.15 pct, S&P 0.14 pct, Nasdaq 0.16 pct (Updates to open)