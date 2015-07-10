UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
July 10 UBS Hana Asset Management:
* Says votes its Samsung C&T Corp shares in favour of Cheil Industries Inc's takeover offer
* Asset management firm says holds 44,460 shares in Samsung C&T Further company coverage: (Reporting by Se Young Lee; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.