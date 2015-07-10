BRIEF-Aedifica acquires 2 sites in Hilversum, the Netherlands
* Expands its dutch portfolio with addition of two sites in hilversum (the netherlands)
July 10 Guangdong Mingzhu Group Co Ltd
* Says expects H1 net profit to fall 80-90 percent y/y versus net profit of 891.2 million yuan ($143.56 million) year ago
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1MjM2Q0
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.2079 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* Stephen Dattels, co-chairman of company, has resigned from his role with company with immediate effect