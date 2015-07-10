BRIEF-Aedifica acquires 2 sites in Hilversum, the Netherlands
* Expands its dutch portfolio with addition of two sites in hilversum (the netherlands)
Jul 10 (Reuters) Mori Trust Sogo Reit Inc. EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months to 6 months to
Sep 30, 2015 Sep 30, 2015
LATEST PRIOR
FORECAST FORECAST
Revenues 12.92 13.00
Operating 7.01 6.20
Recurring 6.38 5.57
Net 6.17 5.39
Div 4,350 yen 3,800 yen
