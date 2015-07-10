CORRECTED-BRIEF-Cheung Kong Property updates on acquisition of 3216444 Nova Scotia Co
* Discloseable transaction - acquisition of the target company in Canada
July 10 Southwest Securities Co Ltd
* Says expects H1 net profit to rise 350-400 percent y/y versus net profit of 541.9 million yuan ($87.28 million) year ago
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1LZuNqf
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.2091 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* Discloseable transaction - acquisition of the target company in Canada
JOHANNESBURG, March 31 New South African Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba got a sceptical welcome on financial markets on Friday, with fears growing that budget discipline will falter despite a risk that the country's credit rating will be downgraded to "junk" status.