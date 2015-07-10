CORRECTED-BRIEF-Cheung Kong Property updates on acquisition of 3216444 Nova Scotia Co
* Discloseable transaction - acquisition of the target company in Canada
July 10 Shanghai Jinqiao Export Processing Zone Development Co Ltd
* Says adjusts share private placement plan, to issue shares at no lower than 9.99 yuan per share from 10.13 yuan previously
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1Ct9kD9
Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* Discloseable transaction - acquisition of the target company in Canada
JOHANNESBURG, March 31 New South African Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba got a sceptical welcome on financial markets on Friday, with fears growing that budget discipline will falter despite a risk that the country's credit rating will be downgraded to "junk" status.