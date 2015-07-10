BRIEF-China Rapid Finance Ltd files for U.S. IPO of $100 Mln
* China Rapid Finance Ltd files for U.S. IPO of $100 million - sec filing
July 10 Soochow Securities Co Ltd
* Says controlling shareholder to lift shareholdings by at least 106 million yuan ($17.07 million), pledges not to cut holdings within 6 mths thereafter
TORONTO, March 31 Victor Li, co-chairman of Husky Energy Inc and son of one of Asia's richest men, has agreed to acquire Reliance Home Comfort, a Canadian provider of heating and cooling systems, from U.S. investment firm Alinda Capital Partners for C$2.8 billion ($2.10 billion), Reliance said on Friday.