July 10 Byd

* Says gets regulatory approval to issue up to 3 billion yuan ($483.15 million) worth of bonds

* Says controlling shareholder Wang Chuanfu, other executives plan to increase holdings in the company

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1Cu9tpI; bit.ly/1KUdVB1

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.2092 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)