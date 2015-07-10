UPDATE 1-Global equity listings start to recover after 2016 slump
* Bankers see ECM recovery in 2017 after tough 2016 (Updates data, adds quote in fifth paragraph)
July 10 Jiangsu Phoenix Publishing & Media Corp Ltd
* Says controlling shareholder plans to invest up to 500 million yuan ($80.53 million) to increase shareholdings of the company within next 6 months
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1grTOgL
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.2092 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* Bankers see ECM recovery in 2017 after tough 2016 (Updates data, adds quote in fifth paragraph)
LAGOS, March 31 Nigerian mid-tier lender FCMB has an exposure of 4.5 billion naira ($14.7 million) to Etisalat Nigeria and about 500 million naira to contractors working with the telecom firm, it said on Friday.