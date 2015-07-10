July 10 Guangzhou Improve Medical Instruments Co Ltd

* Says signs letter of intent with yizhang county government to build a hospital, total investment 300 million yuan ($48.32 million)

* Says its shares to resume trade on July 13

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1HplhWb

