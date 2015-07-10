BRIEF-LivaNova PLC says CFO Vivid Sehgal is leaving company
* Company has an external search underway to identify a replacement Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
July 10 Guangzhou Improve Medical Instruments Co Ltd
* Says signs letter of intent with yizhang county government to build a hospital, total investment 300 million yuan ($48.32 million)
* Says its shares to resume trade on July 13
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1HplhWb
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.2092 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* Company has an external search underway to identify a replacement Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
March 31 China Traditional Chinese Medicine Holdings Co Ltd-